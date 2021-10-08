CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers community enrichment classes

This introductory class is designed for beginners to fly tying. From wooly buggers (wet flies) to gnats (dry flies), this class will cover tools and techniques for tying your own flies at home, as well as popular flies to use in Idaho. All supplies will be provided to participants and fly tying vices are available to use during the class. Additionally, we will teach you how to purchase the supplies on your own. *Pre-registration is mandatory so that instructor can purchase materials. You may register online at or call 208- 678-1400.

Come take a fishing class centered around beautiful southern Idaho. Learn how to identify different species of fish and the best tactics to use to catch them. This course is designed to educate both beginners and seasoned anglers with new methods and perspectives on targeting species of choice in Southern Idaho waters. Learn how to identify bodies of water with species habitat and feeding tendencies. Discover the best times of the year to find trophy fish per species and area, and the methods to land a whopper. Topics will include lure choice and gear, retrieval methods and more. This course will cover species such as smallmouth bass, walleye, trout and more! The course includes optional field trips (bring sack lunches to the trips and provide your own transportation). Instructor Kyle Zemke is a native of southern Idaho, competes at the national level as a professional kayak fisherman, and owner of ZR Custom Tackle here in Mini-Cassia. No class Nov 11 or 25. You may register online or call 208- 678-1400.