CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers community enrichment classes

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Community Enrichment Program has several classes starting soon.
BEGINNING FLY TYING XHOB 023 M20
6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 14-28, MC Center A12, instructor Dr. Rick Parker, cost is $40 +$5 supplies
This introductory class is designed for beginners to fly tying. From wooly buggers (wet flies) to gnats (dry flies), this class will cover tools and techniques for tying your own flies at home, as well as popular flies to use in Idaho. All supplies will be provided to participants and fly tying vices are available to use during the class. Additionally, we will teach you how to purchase the supplies on your own. *Pre-registration is mandatory so that instructor can purchase materials. You may register online at or call 208- 678-1400.
FISHING IN SOUTHERN IDAHO XHOB 023 M21
7 - 9 p.m., Thursdays, Oct. 28 - Dec. 9, MC Center B11, instructor Kyle Zemke, cost $40 + $15 supplies.
Come take a fishing class centered around beautiful southern Idaho. Learn how to identify different species of fish and the best tactics to use to catch them. This course is designed to educate both beginners and seasoned anglers with new methods and perspectives on targeting species of choice in Southern Idaho waters. Learn how to identify bodies of water with species habitat and feeding tendencies. Discover the best times of the year to find trophy fish per species and area, and the methods to land a whopper. Topics will include lure choice and gear, retrieval methods and more. This course will cover species such as smallmouth bass, walleye, trout and more! The course includes optional field trips (bring sack lunches to the trips and provide your own transportation). Instructor Kyle Zemke is a native of southern Idaho, competes at the national level as a professional kayak fisherman, and owner of ZR Custom Tackle here in Mini-Cassia. No class Nov 11 or 25. You may register online or call 208- 678-1400.
THE SCIENCE OF JERKY MAKING YKID 006 M22
3:30 - 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 and 1 - 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 22, MC Center A14, instructor Dr. Rick Parker, Cost $20, ages 12 and up
Did you know that jerky can be made from hamburger formed into jerky pieces and flavored with your favorite seasonings? It is all about the science of proteins and dehydration. In this class you will learn to make jerky with different seasonings and how to do it safely. On the second day of class, you will examine and taste your jerky. Then you can make delicious jerky at home with a few simple supplies. Pre-registration is mandatory so the instructor can purchase materials. You may register online or call 208-678-1400.