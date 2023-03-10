The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering the community education classes listed below.
Register for either class at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, by calling 208-678-1400 or online at https://communityed.csi.edu.
Enhanced Concealed Weapons
You can register for one of two sessions, from 8 a.m. - 5p.m., March 18 or May 13. Classes are taught by officer Tony Bernad, cost is $120, the classes are held at the Cassia County Sheriff's Office and the Declo shooting range.
Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho. You will be provided with a Certificate of Completion and all the forms you will need to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. You must furnish your own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection. Morning class instruction will take place at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office training room, 129 East 14th St., Burley. Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo and participants need to arrange their own transportation and sack lunch. Participants must be age 18 or older to participate and those who are 18 will be able to apply for the standard concealed weapons permit and when they turn 21 they will have earned the enhanced concealed permit.
Basic Beginning Computers
You can register for one of two sessions, both held from 1 - 3 p.m. on March 28 or April 18, cost is $45, the class is taught by S. Stauffer and is held at the CSI MC Center.
Learn how to use a computer in an easy-paced, stress-free environment. This class will focus on basic vocabulary terms, using plain English with no intimidating technical computer language. We will learn everything from how to turn your computer on, setting up an email account, navigating the internet, and the basics of computer software that comes pre-installed.