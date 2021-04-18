CSI Men's Rodeo takes second; CSI Women place third in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.—Both College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Teams fared well this past weekend at the Colorado Mesa University Rodeo. The men finished second and the women took third.

Overall, the Golden Eagle Men still have a sizable lead in the Rocky Mountain Region Standings with 6134,50 points. USU Eastern is in second with 4,458. The women stand in third with 1890 points.

CSI had just one event winner this past weekend but great finishes by others.

Russell Kay won the Saddle Bronc Riding with Nick Joyce taking fourth and Shaun Mentaberry in fifth.

In Tie Down Roping, Logan Anseth placed seventh, while Derek Wadsworth and Breksten Sanderson placed second and third, respectively, in Steer Wrestling.

Kaylee Cornia and Logan Anseth combined to take fifth in Team Roping.

In Barrel Racing, Shelby Higgins placed second. Lexi Simper took second in Breakaway Roping.

Cornia placed sixth in Goat Tying and Higgins took ninth.

CSI traveled to Heber City Friday and Saturday for the Utah Valley University Rodeo. It was be the Golden Eagles final Rocky Mountain Rodeo before the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. in June. Look for results in the Times-News and Magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0