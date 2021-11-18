CSI MC Center plans Google photos holiday workshop

BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center presents the last enrichment course for November in a special session dedicated to Holiday photo organization.
Google Photos Holiday Workshop
6 - 8:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Nov. 29 and 30, instructor, Amy Christopherson, CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A24, fee, $40
Just in time for holiday projects and gifts, come learn about the Google Photos app! We will cover cloud storage, uploading photos, and editing and sharing digital albums. Google Photos works well with other popular and creative apps, so participants will be equipped to make some fun and easy projects. Personalized gifts are a great way to share special memories with family and friends.
You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.