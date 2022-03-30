CSI MC Center offers ham radio enrichment course

In this class, you will learn the ins and outs of radio communication covering local, national, and international markets, as well as emergency and space communications. This course will cover radio requirements, operating procedures, and all the knowledge needed to prepare students to take the FCC Technician Class License exam, which will be administered the last day of class. At the end of the course, students should be able to pass the exam and communicate with other hams around the world! Fee: $50 + $45 for materials.