 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSI MC Center offers ham radio enrichment course

  • 0

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus is offering a ham radio enrichment course.

This class is an introduction to the hobby of amateur (ham) radio.

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 - May 11, MC Center A-25, instructor, B. Hamlett, cost, $50 plus $45 materials.

In this class, you will learn the ins and outs of radio communication covering local, national, and international markets, as well as emergency and space communications. This course will cover radio requirements, operating procedures, and all the knowledge needed to prepare students to take the FCC Technician Class License exam, which will be administered the last day of class. At the end of the course, students should be able to pass the exam and communicate with other hams around the world! Fee: $50 + $45 for materials.

Register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pastor will run for state Senate

Pastor will run for state Senate

A Baptist pastor is running for the Idaho Senate. Paul Thompson has filed to run as Constitution Party candidate for District 25, which is mostly within Twin Falls city limits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News