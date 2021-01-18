BURLEY — CSI MC Center offer Google Photos classes The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering some community education classes.
If you sign up for sequential classes I, II, III, the cost is $50.;
Google Photos I: Intro to Google Photos/Cloud Storage
1-3 p.m.,Tuesday, Feb. 2, XCMP 199 M20, MC Center A25, instructor, amy Christopherson, fee $20 for ages 12 and up.
In this interactive workshop, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos. In the first session, we will find, organize, and edit the pictures that can be automatically uploaded to the Google Photo Cloud site. Bring your phone or device to work from the app, or have a Gmail address to log into a desktop computer. Using Google Photos can free up space on your phone or computer and make your images more accessible. To apply you may: go online at communityed.csi.edu ,apply by phone (208) 678-1400; or apply in person at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center.
Google Photos II: Intermediate Google Photos/Albums and Sharing XCMP 199 M21
1-3 p.m., Thursday Feb. 4, MC Center A25, instructor, amy Christopherson, fee $20, for ages 12 and up
Now that you have found and organized your photos on the Google cloud, we will learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Shared albums are a great time-saving tool because they allow others to add the album as well.To apply you may: go online at communityed.csi.edu; apply by phone (208) 678-1400; or apply in person at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center.
Google Photos III: Products and Photobook with Google Albums XCMP 199 M22
1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, MC Center A25, instructor Amy Christopherson, fee $20, for ages 12 and up.
It's time to get these digital images and albums off your device or desktop computer and into the hands of family and friends. We will review photobooks and digital scrapbooking resources available to you so that your pictures can become special gifts for all! We will teach you how to organize a book or scrapbook pages, but the finished product will be up to you to order. There is no pressure to make a final project, but we will equip you with tips and tools to make something special! To apply you may: go online at communityed.csi.edu; apply by phone (208) 678-1400; or apply in person at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center.
Google Photos Complete Series XCMP 199 M23
1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Tuesday Fe 2-9, MC Center A25, instructor Amy Christopherson, fee $50, ages 12 and up.
Register for the entire series of Google photos and save! Signing up for the bundle of informative Google Photos classes will only cost $50! To apply you may: go online at communityed.csi.edu; apply by phone (208) 678-1400; or apply in person at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center.