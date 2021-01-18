CSI MC Center offer Google Photos classes

It's time to get these digital images and albums off your device or desktop computer and into the hands of family and friends. We will review photobooks and digital scrapbooking resources available to you so that your pictures can become special gifts for all! We will teach you how to organize a book or scrapbook pages, but the finished product will be up to you to order. There is no pressure to make a final project, but we will equip you with tips and tools to make something special! To apply you may: go online at communityed.csi.edu; apply by phone (208) 678-1400; or apply in person at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center.