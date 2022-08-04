 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSI MC Center announces community enrichment classes

BURLEY — These community enrichment classes are available through the College of Southern Idaho's Mini-Cassia Campus.

Beginning Acrylics XART 002 M20

12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Aug. 17 - Sept. 14, MC Center A-16, instructor, S. Stauffer, cost, $55

In this class you will explore the dynamics and versatility of acrylics paints. Learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and a variety of texturing techniques to create your own unique masterpiece. Painting fundamentals will be discussed. A list of supplies will be provided at time of registration. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208- 678-1400.

The CSI Active Aging Program will start its Over 60 & Fit classes at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, the Oregon Trail Recreation Center, and the Rupert Civic Center, and via ZOOM starting the week of Aug 22.

8:30 - 9:20 a.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Oregon Trail Recreation Center

8 - 8:50 a.m. and 9 - 9:50 a.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Rupert Civic Center

11 - 11:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, CSI Mini-Cassia Center gym

There is no cost for the Over 60 and Fit classes. Other Active Aging courses such as Sr. Yoga and Water Aerobics do have a small activity fee. Please call 208- 678-1400 for more information.

