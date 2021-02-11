CSI community education classes

Watercolors with Textures
4:30 - 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Feb. 16 - April 27
MC Center A16, Instructor, DeAnn Goodwin
Fees: $65 + supplies, ages 16+
This class is for both beginners and artists who have some experience with watercolor. Come create and experiment with different watercolor techniques employing negative shapes. We will work on different techniques such as wet on wet, value studies, layering, mixing colors, void, painting on different surfaces, and what colors to include on your palate, and a brief overview of the qualities of water color paint such as transparent, semi -transparent and opaque. We will explore different textures by using Halloween cobwebbing and saran wrap and yupo or plastic paper. A supply list will be provided at registration. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Digital Scrapbooking with Project Life App
1 - 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 3
MC Center A25, instructor, Kim Seely
Fees: $25 + $5 for app purchase, ages 12+
Have you been taking lots of pictures on your digital device? Now what? Learn ways to document and record the digital pictures in your phone or tablet by creating simple and priceless scrapbook pages with the Project Life App! This is a simpler and more satisfying way to stay caught up with your journaling and scrapbooking. It’s so easy and pages can be created on the go! Take your pictures from your phone to a scrapbook page. Pictures must be accessible on an iPhone 6 or newer, Android, or iPad ready to install with the Project Life app (in the iTunes app store or Google play) and have minimum $5 iTunes credit or other payment option. For anyone 12 years of age and older. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Pottery workshop
4:30 - 7 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 18 - April 29
MC Center A16, instructor, DeAnn Goodwin
Fees: $50 + supplies ($20/20lb. bag of clay) for Ages 16+
Come play with us in the clay! Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore an array of ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing your own personal style using clay as an expressive medium. From the raw clay to a finished piece suitable for food use or decoration. Craft bowls, cups, or a wind chimes, or even that museum forgery! Students will do free-hand, molding, wheel-throwing, and slab building. Check with instructor for open studio periods. Participants must be 16 + to register. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget
5 Different Sessions — Choose individual sessions or sign up for the complete series to receive a discounted rate.
1 - 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18
1 - 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25
1 - 3 p.m., Thursday, March 4
1 - 3 p.m., Thursday, March 11
1 - 3 p.m., Thursday, March 18
MC Center A14, instructor, Dr. Rick Parker
Individual Session: $15 registration fee + $5 supply fee paid to instructor
Complete Series $65 registration fee + $20 supply fee paid to instructor
Learn to make “dirt-cheap,” quick and easy meals! One of the best ways to rein in the food budget is to cook at home. Meals don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be good. Learn to make tasty, easy, and inexpensive dishes with just a few ingredients. Recipes include tomato-basil soup from scratch, creamed peas and potatoes, easy gravies without the packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, sausage gravy, easy pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes from scratch, powdered milk yogurt, blenderized whole-wheat pancakes and more. Supplies are provided and each session will feature a different menu. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.