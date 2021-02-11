CSI community education classes

This class is for both beginners and artists who have some experience with watercolor. Come create and experiment with different watercolor techniques employing negative shapes. We will work on different techniques such as wet on wet, value studies, layering, mixing colors, void, painting on different surfaces, and what colors to include on your palate, and a brief overview of the qualities of water color paint such as transparent, semi -transparent and opaque. We will explore different textures by using Halloween cobwebbing and saran wrap and yupo or plastic paper. A supply list will be provided at registration. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

Have you been taking lots of pictures on your digital device? Now what? Learn ways to document and record the digital pictures in your phone or tablet by creating simple and priceless scrapbook pages with the Project Life App! This is a simpler and more satisfying way to stay caught up with your journaling and scrapbooking. It’s so easy and pages can be created on the go! Take your pictures from your phone to a scrapbook page. Pictures must be accessible on an iPhone 6 or newer, Android, or iPad ready to install with the Project Life app (in the iTunes app store or Google play) and have minimum $5 iTunes credit or other payment option. For anyone 12 years of age and older. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.