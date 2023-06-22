The United States Department of Agriculture awarded College of Southern Idaho $3 million from the NextGen grant program to educate the next generation of agriculture professionals in the Magic Valley.

The funding allows CSI to appoint staff in a dozen rural high schools across the Magic Valley within the five year initiative to encourage students to major in agriculture, food and natural resource programs. Students interested in agriculture-related programs will have new scholarship opportunities made possible by the grant.

One goal of the USDA's grant program is to diversify the professional agriculture workforce. A critical component of CSI's grant application was their classification of being a Hispanic Serving Institution as more than 25% of the college's student population is of Hispanic descent.

"CSI is the only HSI in Idaho but this is nationwide thing so it was a surprise that we got it since a ton of schools applied for it," Courtney Salmon, CSI's public information manager, told the Times-News.

CSI was one of 33 colleges awarded a NextGen grant. The college plans to serve more than 400 students beginning this fall.

"Agriculture is such a huge part of our Magic Valley economy, but many of those in professional roles in our area are nearing retirement age," Dr. Barry Pete, CSI dean of career and technical education, said. "This grant will help CSI play a key role in training the next generation of ag professionals in Idaho."