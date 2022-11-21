CSI announces winners of inaugural Maxine Bell Education Award

TWIN FALLS —The College of Southern Idaho has given two educators the inaugural Maxine Bell Education Award to recognize their diligent support of education in Idaho.

The award is named after former Jerome Representative Maxine Bell in honor of her contribution to education in Idaho, including her time in the Idaho House of Representatives and as co-chair of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Margie Gonzalez, the executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, and Linda Burton, a longtime Jerome educator, were recently selected for the awards.

Gonzalez has served as the executive director for the commission for almost 20 years, spending much of that time advocating for education throughout Idaho.

“The Hispanic community is grateful for the diligent leadership and vision provided by Margie Gonzalez," the letter said. "We know her work has bridged services and forged pathways for our Hispanic students for decades.”

In the nomination letter, Gonzalez was described as a tireless and dedicated educator.

"(Maxine Bell's) words of wisdom continue to drive my work in the state of Idaho," Gonzalez said in a statement. "Representative Bell continues to be an amazing role model,” Gonzalez said in the statement.

Burton taught in the English Department at Jerome High School from 1968 until 2001. She continues to volunteer in the schools and can often be found volunteering at Jerome athletic events.

Her nomination letter, submitted by a former student, described Burton as an exceptional high school instructor whose classes were popular.

“Her regular pep talks, always looking out for us, and high-fiving in the hallways were part of our everyday lives," the letter said. "She taught us the value of being a good citizen and what it meant to give back to our community.”

Upon learning of her selection, Burton said she was surprised and honored to be a recipient.

“One of my favorite quotations is, ‘To teach is to learn twice,’" Burton said. "To me, that means not purely educational criteria, but students’ actions, desires, interests and nature."

Gonzalez and Burton will be honored at a future ceremony by the College of Southern Idaho for their lifelong commitment to education.