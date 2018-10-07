EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Isaiah Crowell ran for a franchise-record 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, and Sam Darnold threw two TD passes to Robby Anderson, including a 76-yarder, as the Jets defeated the struggling Broncos 34-16.
Darnold also had a TD toss to Terrelle Pryor that sealed the game late in the fourth quarter for the Jets (2-3). The rookie quarterback finished 10 of 22 for 198 yards and the three scores with an interception to help New York to its first win since the season opener. The Broncos have now lost three straight.
Crowell needed just 15 carries to break the team record of 210 yards rushing set by Thomas Jones in 2009 against Buffalo. New York finished with 323 yards rushing and 512 overall yards.
The Jets' defense came up big, too, while playing without coordinator Kacy Rodgers, who is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles has called a "serious" illness. Bowles ran the defense against the Broncos and the Jets kept the pressure on Keenum all game, sacking him four times, two by Leonard Williams.
They nearly had one more big play when Marcus Maye intercepted Keenum's final pass and returned it 104 yards before being taken down by Courtland Sutton at the 1 to end the game.
Keenum finished 35 of 51 for 377 yards with touchdown passes to Sutton and Demaryius Thomas for the Broncos (2-3).
PANTHERS 31, GIANTS 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Graham Gano connected on a career-long 63-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift the Carolina Panthers to a wild 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Gano's winning kick, tied for second longest in league history, came after the Giants erased a 14-point deficit. Eli Manning hooked up with Saquon Barkley on a 15-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline — the rookie made a long dive into the end zone — to put the Giants in front 31-30 with 1:08 remaining.
Gano's previous career long was 59 yards.
BROWNS 12, RAVENS 9, OT
CLEVELAND — Rookie Greg Joseph's 37-yard field goal — a knuckleball that barely cleared the crossbar — with 2 seconds left in overtime.
After rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield drove the Browns (2-2-1) into position, Joseph, signed after Week 2 following Zane Gonzalez's release, lined his kick through the uprights to give Cleveland its first AFC North win in 19 tries.
VIKINGS 23, EAGLES 21
PHILADELPHIA — Kirk Cousins threw for 301 yards and one touchdown, Linval Joseph returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and the Vikings won a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.
Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia's offense again struggled as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 2-3.
Nick Foles led the Eagles to a 38-7 rout over Case Keenum and Minnesota's top-ranked defense in the title game on his way to earning MVP honors against New England.
RAMS 33, SEAHAWKS 31
SEATTLE — Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 321 yards and a score and the Rams remained unbeaten.
Playing without their top two receivers due to concussions suffered late in the first half, the Rams leaned heavily on Goff, Gurley and wide receiver Robert Woods to escape Seattle and improve to 5-0.
Gurley scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and added TDs of 2 and 5 yards in the second half. Gurley's third rushing TD on the second play of the fourth quarter pulled the Rams within 31-30. But new kicker Cairo Santos hooked the extra point attempt and Seattle maintained a one-point lead.
TEXANS 19, COWBOYS 16
HOUSTON — DeAndre Hopkins had 151 yards receiving, including a key reception in overtime and Ka'imi Fairbairn's 36-yard field goal lifted the Houston Texans to a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
The Cowboys got the ball first in OT but had to punt when Zach Cunningham stopped Ezekiel Elliott for no gain on third-and-1.
A 49-yard catch and run by Hopkins got the Texans in scoring range in overtime. He grabbed a short pass from Watson and twice spun away from would-be tacklers to stretch the play.
CHARGERS 26, RAIDERS 10
CARSON, Calif. — Philip Rivers threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, the 59th 300-yard passing game of Rivers' 15-year career and his eighth against the Raiders. He completed 22 of 27 passes and had a passer rating of 143.4.
Melvin Gordon had 120 yards from scrimmage (58 rushing, 62 receiving). His 1-yard run during the second quarter gave Los Angeles (3-2) a 17-3 lead at halftime.
CARDINALS 28, 49ERS 18
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Josh Rosen threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk on Arizona's first play from scrimmage and the Cardinals used five takeaways to get their first win.
The Cardinals (1-4) were unable to do much more on offense the rest of the way, with their only other scores coming on Josh Bynes' fumble return for a TD and David Johnson TD runs on two short drives after turnovers by the 49ers (1-4).
CHIEFS 30, JAGUARS 14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs' beleaguered defense forced Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles into five turnovers, including a pick-6 by defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Kansas City merely had to supplement with the NFL's highest-scoring offense.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards and ran for a touchdown, though he also threw his first two picks of the season. Kareem Hunt added 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the Chiefs (5-0) marched all over the league's top-ranked defense at soggy Arrowhead Stadium.
Jacksonville (3-2) trailed 20-0 at halftime.
LIONS 31, PACKERS 23
DETROIT — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and LeGarrette Blount ran for two scores. Detroit (2-3) earned a win it desperately needed under first-year coach Matt Patricia, going into its bye week.
Green Bay (2-2-1) could not overcome uncharacteristic mistakes by veteran kicker Mason Crosby and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who lost two fumbles for just the third time in his 14-year career.
Crosby missed a career-high four field goals in one game and botched an extra point to boot.
BENGALS 27, DOLPHINS 17
CINCINNATI — Michael Johnson returned an interception for the tying score, and Sam Hubbard went 19 yards with a fumble for the clinching touchdown, rallying the Bengals from a 17-point deficit.
With Joe Mixon back from knee surgery, the defense making more game-turning plays in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati (4-1) pulled off its biggest comeback of the season and extended its best start since its 2015 playoff season.
STEELERS 41, FALCONS 17
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected on two second-half touchdowns and the Steelers pulled away from the Falcons.
Roethlisberger finished 19 of 29 for 250 yards and three scores, including a 9-yard strike to Brown in the third quarter and a 47-yard dart to the All-Pro wide receiver early in the fourth as Pittsburgh (2-2-1) put together its most complete performance of the season.
BILLS 13, TITANS 12
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stephen Hauschka hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers, and LeSean McCoy broke from a September slump with a season-best 85 yards rushing. McCoy sparked the decisive drive with a 13-yard catch on third-and-3. And backup running back Chris Ivory had a 9-yard run in getting the Bills across midfield.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored on a 14-yard touchdown run but was held in check as a passer. He finished 10 of 19 for 82 yards and an interception.
Buffalo (2-3) bounced back from a 22-0 loss at Green Bay last weekend.
