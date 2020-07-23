Critical habitat proposed for rare southwestern Idaho plant

Western Watersheds Project on Thursday criticized the Trump administration's cut to critical habitat. It said the administration's revised changes to the Endangered Species Act prevented the inclusion of areas occupied by slickspot peppergrass and ignored cattle grazing as causing the plant's demise.

"It's a surgical strike against slickspot peppergrass, reducing the critical habitat only to places where the species already occurs rather than giving it room to recover," Talasi Brooks, staff attorney with Western Watersheds Project, said in a statement. "But the reality is, unless they start taking livestock grazing seriously as a threat to the species, it doesn't matter what they claim to protect because they are allowing the most serious threat to continue unchecked."

The Center for Biological Diversity has also filed lawsuits. In October the center entered into an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize new critical habitat for slickspot peppergrass this summer.

"More acres should have been included, but we're happy to see the slickspot peppergrass finally getting the additional protection it needs," Andrea Zaccardi, senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "This plant is struggling to survive, and we're hopeful the critical habitat designation will help put it on the path to recovery."