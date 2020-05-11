Crews scale back water search for girls missing on Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Search crews have scaled back a water search for two teenagers who went missing on Utah Lake and will focus instead on searching from the air.

Pilots will fly over the lake three to four times a day over the next few days, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told KUTV on Sunday.

Taking boats off the water will help the air searchers spot human remains, he said. Cadaver dogs will also be stationed near the lake to help with the search. It be difficult to survive in water as cold as it was the time of their disappearance, Cannon has said.

Two girls, ages 17 and 18, were reported missing by family members May 6 after going to the Knolls area on the west side of the lake. Authorities have found a floating tube along the shoreline and another on the lake. They are believed to have been used by the girls. Strong winds moved through the area shortly after they left home.

Family and friends held a vigil Saturday for the missing girls, meant to spread messages of hope, support and strength rather than mourning or condolences.

