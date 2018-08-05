BELLEVUE (AP) — Crews battling the Sharps fire east of Bellevue are trying to make headway, as the blaze spread Saturday due to gusty winds and moved into rugged terrain. It covered about 100 square miles on Sunday, and was about 44 percent contained.
Fire continues to grow into the Sawtooth National Forest toward Swede Peak and Mormon Hill.
A wildfire in eastern Washington state has burned two structures and threatens about 60 others.
The fire near Davenport, Washington, started on Thursday and continued to grow to about 7.3 square miles. Fire spokeswoman Catherine Koele says the blaze is burning in tall grass and timber, and has threatened wheat fields.
The fire was zero-percent contained as of Sunday morning. She says fire officials’ biggest concerns are the southwest corner and the wind.
Some people near the so-called Angels Springs Fire have been warned that they should be ready to evacuate, and some have been ordered to leave the area.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office has been updating evacuation information on its Facebook page .
Koele says the only injuries associated with the firefighting efforts have been bee stings.
Meanwhile, other fires continue to burn in other parts of Washington and Idaho.
Crews continued to protect structures in the Rattlesnake Creek fire in Idaho. It has burned 6.7 square miles and was about 42 percent contained on Sunday.
Private property and structures in the Pollock, Pinehurst, Hillman Basin, and Whitewater Wilderness Ranch Estates areas remain threatened.
The Idaho and Adams county sheriff’s office are posting updates on the fire on their Facebook pages.
A lightning-sparked fire near Twisp, Washington, has burned about 12 square miles, but had minimal movement overnight.
The fire burning in the Crescent Mountain and Gilbert areas was producing a lot of smoke, but no immediate evacuations were in effect Sunday morning. That could change if the wind picks up.
