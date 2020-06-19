Crash blocks Highway 30; eastbound I-84 lanes now open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — A crash has blocked U.S. Highway 30 east of Twin Falls on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said.

The crash, which happened about 8:30 a.m. at milepost 230.5, has blocked both lanes of the highway.

A person who witnessed the crash told the Times-News a pickup pulling a camper and an ATV started to fishtail and lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll onto its side. She said it appeared all the occupants climbed out of the truck's windows.

Another crash earlier this morning blocked Interstate 84 east of Burley for about three hours. All lanes are now open.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0