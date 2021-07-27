Craguns concert at Hope Community Church Aug. 11
- THE VOICE
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a 15-year-old girl was found Monday morning, five days after she went missing while swimming at Pillar Falls.
The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Shoppers will be able to come inside the store or use a drive-through option, he said. A range of products will be available including vapes, concentrate and edibles.
Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive for St. Luke's, said about 80% of the hospital system's employees are already vaccinated against COVID-19. And hospital officials are having conversations with those who have reservations.
Junior ground water users will be curtailed if they're not part of a mitigation plan, Idaho Department of Water Resources announced Thursday.
A store within the Gap Inc. family of brands is scheduled to open this spring in Twin Falls.
A man wanted on attempted murder charges after a California drive-by shooting was arrested in Twin Falls.
According to the state's online COVID-19 dashboard, 122 Idahoans were hospitalized on July 16 due to the virus, which is up from less than 70 in mid-June.
Evacuation plans and emergency kits help make evacuations less stressful.
TIMMERMAN JUNCTION — Two people suffered only minor injuries after they hit a deer and their van became fully engulfed in flames, the Blaine C…
Southern Idaho Pride is hosting a variety of LGBTQ+ community events this week.