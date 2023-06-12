kafjsdaklfjsdak now outlines the wall of St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for the remembrance of hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 20 people gathered yesterday at the St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center's hallway on the first floor to watch the unveiling of the COVID memorial artwork that honors the patients and healthcare workers who battled during the crisis of the pandemic.

"I just saw a lot of hurt and a lot of the bad that came out of COVID," said Dr. Daryl Ficklin, the internal medicine doctor at the hospital who initiated the project. "I wanted to have something so that we could remember this and also to kind of help people heal because there's a lot of sore feelings I think out there from COVID."

He worked closely with Dawn Soto, the executive director of St. Luke's Health Foundation to further develop his vision and produce his vision on the bare walls of the hospital.

“Dr. Ficklin came to us with the vision of what he wanted to do to really memorize the victims of COVID and to honor the caregivers who took care of them," Soto told the Times-News. "And so we were able to work with Dr. Ficklin on what his vision was and work with a company that provides artwork.”

The foundation raises money through donations given by the local community and internal donations offered by employees and physicians. A donation of nearly $10,000 given by the medical executive staff funded the artwork, said Soto.

Ficklin addressed the small crowd with a heartfelt speech before the unveiling took place. He dedicated the memorial to all who were affected by the virus, including patients and healthcare workers.

"I'm happy that finally it's here and that we could unveil it," said Ficklin. "Hopefully, it can help unite the community and help everyone get back together again"