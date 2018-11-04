SHOSHONE — Katie Dennis was convinced cover crops could improve water infiltration, build soil health and provide livestock forage. And as a soil conservationist in the Gooding USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office, she shared her enthusiasm with potential cooperators.
But she didn’t know that cover crops would work until this summer and now that she’s gotten her hands dirty, her enthusiasm about cover crops has only grown.
The Gooding Soil Conservation District purchased a 15-foot no-till drill last spring with the intention of renting it to farmers who wanted to experiment with reduced tillage practices without the expense of owning equipment. But nearly two months after the drill arrived, it still hadn’t been out to a single field.
That’s when Dennis had a brilliant idea. She and her husband, John, own a small farm near Bliss and raise cattle. They had just taken a forage crop off their 35-acre pivot and the timing was good to plant a cover crop. So Dennis called a couple NRCS offices to pick their brains about what cover crop species to use and the neighbor to borrow a tractor. She and John planted a cover crop on July 24.
“We’d never drilled anything before,” she admitted to a gathering of conservation district supervisors in Shoshone. Just as she pulled out of the field, an Idaho wind storm blew in. “I knew that by planting into stubble, my investment was safe.”
The Dennis’ planted a seven-way mix that included peas, grain, brassicas and sorghum sudangrass. They seeded at about 59 pounds per acre at a cost of $32 per acre. They did not receive any cost-share assistance to purchase the seed.
When they planted the cover crop, the Dennis’ had their fall and winter feed locked in. But a phone call quickly changed that. “We didn’t lose our fall feed in two weeks, we lost it right then,” she said. The couple was stunned and starting running through scenarios about how to feed 63 cow-calf pairs when Dennis looked at the cover crop. “Our insurance was right out the back door,” she said.
They brought the cows and calves home and put them on a 20-acre patch of cheatgrass with just a little sliver of the cover crop to acclimate the cattle’s digestive system. It didn’t take long to realize that even though they had 4.43 tons per acre of forage, they didn’t have enough feed for all the animals at the rate the cattle were consuming They weaned the calves on Oct. 8 and put them back on the cover crop.
The calves weighed 532 pounds when they were put on the cover crop with the cows on September 22. By October 8, they had gained 59 pounds — or 2.73 pounds per day. A bill that was due forced them to sell 22 of their heaviest steers on Oct. 26. Those steers averaged 622 pounds for a gain of 2 lbs. per day, pretty good for newly weaned calves.
Running the numbers shows that the cover crop has paid off for them. Had they sold all the calves in September at 522 lbs. when prices were $1.68 per lb, they would have received $893 per calf. Selling the 22 steers at 622 lbs. and $1.57 per lb., grossed $981 per head and still have 40 calves to sell later.
“Those 22 steers paid for the seed, the time, the labor and the water to grow that cover crop,” she said.
The Dennis’ put a 1-ton bale of second cutting alfalfa out for the calves. They ran a forage analysis to compare the cover crop to that alfalfa. The cover crop was 13 percent protein compared to 18 percent for the alfalfa. Fiber levels were comparable between the two forage sources. Dennis also had the cover crop tested for prussic acid because forages that are high in nitrates can cause cattle deaths. The cover crop tested well below the danger threshold.
They have learned a couple of lessons. One is that they need to learn more about crops. They had wanted to plant a mix that would overwinter and save on seeding costs next spring, but have learned that most of the species they planted will die out. They will also take the sorghum sudangrass out of the mix because it just did not perform to their expectations. John would like to see more protein in the mix so that is closer to the alfalfa value.
But overall, they have been pretty happy with this first cover crop experiment. “Will I do it again? Yes!,” she said. “Now I have the confidence to think outside of the box.”
