Court cuts fine for couple's burn pile that included animals

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon ranching couple, fined nearly $18,000 for creating an illegal burn pile that included 40 dead animals, contested the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s penalty and won.

A judge reduced the fine to $3,000 because the burn was on residential property, some existing regulations were ambiguous, and the couple, first-time offenders, cooperated with DEQ to make amends, The Capital Press reported.

The state had issued a $17,869 fine in October 2019, alleging that Mark and Bethany Wahl, rancher-owners of Wahl Livestock LLC in Lebanon, had violated two Oregon laws: leaving an open burn unattended and burning illegal materials, including furniture, garbage, dead cattle and dead sheep.

In 2011, Wahl provided the Agriculture Department with a detailed plan for composting and exporting dead animals. He also signed an understanding that animal remains would not be burned except in emergencies and under supervision of a veterinarian.

The incident occurred May 2019, when Fire Marshal Jason Bolen and Lt. Michael Maynard of the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a complaint about a column of black smoke with the smell of “roasting tires.”

Wahl contested burning the animals, which he said had died of pneumonia and were next to the burn pile.