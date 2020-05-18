Couple finds true love, marriage during coronavirus pandemic

Wright says she got the news about her mother’s engagement via text message the next day.

“I got a text from my mom,” she remembers, “that said, ‘A funny thing happened last night. Enoch asked me to marry him. And I said yes.’”

The original date for the wedding was set for May 9 at Farmington Station. Then, the coronavirus came along, and little by little the wedding plans changed.

“First it was no groups over 100 people,” Wright said. “Then it was no groups over 20, and then 10. So the wedding kept getting smaller and smaller, and when my mom realized nobody could be there, she said, ‘Let’s get married April 24; it’ll be on Zoom.’”

The wedding

The ceremony was performed on the afternoon of April 24, by Ann’s former bishop and current LDS stake president, Jeff Taylor.

Taylor, who presides over the Kaysville South Stake, had known both Ann and Enoch before their spouses passed away. So when he got a text from Enoch asking if he’d perform the ceremony, he was pleasantly surprised.