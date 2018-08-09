RUPERT – Countryside Care and Rehabilitation has been recognized as one of the top nursing homes in the State of Idaho, again. This is the second year the state has given the nursing home the prestigious L. Jean Schoonover Award for Excellence in Caring.
This year the facility received the Silver Award, demonstrating dedication and commitment to providing the highest quality of care to the residents they serve.
“This award is a reflection of the excellent care provided by our staff to the residents of our skilled nursing care facility,” said Bonnie Sorensen, administrator for Countryside Care & Rehab. “Our staff works diligently focusing on the residents, making their environment more home-like”.
“I’m always impressed at the professionalism and how committed to quality patient care the staff provides daily in order to create and maintain a positive home-like atmosphere for residents” says Tom Murphy, administrator of Minidoka Memorial Hospital. “Residents truly feel like they are a part of one big family living here and in return that provides comfort to the families that rely on our staff and facility to provide that atmosphere for their loved ones”.
Countryside Care and Rehabilitation at Minidoka Memorial Hospital is a licensed skilled nursing home with a staff to supervise resident’s care providing both long-term and rehabilitative or short-term residency.
