Countering stigma through education

Misconceptions of mental illness perpetuate stigma and judgment. How do we counter these misunderstandings?
Trevor Crapo, clinical manager at St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Services, thinks the solution is through education.
One of the largest false impressions with mental illness is that it is a weakness, Crapo said. To break down stigmas surrounding mental illness, Crapo encourages people to educate themselves.
One in five adults experiences mental illness, so it’s closer to home than someone imagines, he said.
“Having a mental illness isn’t a diagnosis of hopelessness,” Crapo said. “They (people with mental illnesses) are able to have successful lives. It’s not such a grim place.”
But stigmas remain.
“We see these misconceptions with mental illnesses like bipolar or schizophrenia, and they are dangerous,” Crapo said. “They (people with mental illnesses) are no more violent than anybody else. People with mental health are 10% more likely to be victims of violence.”
Mental health should be approached the same way that physical health is handled, according to Crapo. It should not be waved off or dismissed. He encourages people to contact professionals for support.
