Could you be an Olympic Contender?
Could you be an Olympic Contender?

CORRECTION Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez carry the United States flag into National Stadium during Friday's opening ceremony in Tokyo. 

 Morry Gash, associated press

The Olympics are back. Every two years, athletes from team USA and from around the world inspire us.

Have you ever wanted to fly on the uneven bars like reigning all-around Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, shoot like a rocket through the water like Katie Ledecky or sprint as fast as Usain Bolt?

Maybe you watched a handball tournament or trampoline competition in past Olympics and thought “I could do that!”

For the next few weeks, to celebrate the Summer Olympics, we’re sharing how you and your kids can play or participate in all kinds of summer Olympic sports. We’re also sharing stories of those who already participate in local versions of Olympic sports.

First up, Kendra Samargis, who first tried out boxing just a few years ago. At first, she lost and lost and lost. But then, finally, she won.

Read more about her journey in this week’s Big Story on page D1.

