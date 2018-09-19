Cortney Campbell - Event Sales
She is a very inspirational person in the area of business. She is a very positive person and encourages her employees and others to reach their potential and not give up. She is a very kind person and has great customer service. Cortney goes the extra mile and goes out of her way to help others feel special. I am nominating Cortney because our world needs women like Cortney to encourage young women to accomplish their dreams and desires in the area of business. Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.