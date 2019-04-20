The Times-News incorrectly reported a few details from the Gooding vs Kimberly softball games Saturday, April 20. The corrections are in bold.
KIMBERLY – The Senators scored seven runs in the sixth inning and held on for the 8-6 win over the Bulldogs in game one. Junior Kassie Adkinson was on the rubber for Gooding and she allowed four hits and six runs over six innings, striking out two and walking seven. Junior Mallory Brown pitched the seventh inning and had one strikeout and one walk. Sophomore Presley Lyman was in the pitcher’s circle for Kimberly and went seven innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out five and walking two. Adkinson (2-for-5) with two RBIs and freshman Reece Fleming (2-for-3) with two RBIs led the Senator hitting. Freshman Demi Vega (1-for-3), senior Aundreah Grover (2-for-2) with an RBI and Lyman (1-for-3) with an RBI led the Bulldogs.
The Times-News apologizes for the errors.
