The Associated Press erred in a story published in Wednesday’s paper about Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell supporting legislation to overhaul rules for certifying presidential elections. The story misstated the vote of Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., in a committee decision Tuesday. Hagerty did not participate in the committee vote because he was in Tokyo attending the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe.
Correction
