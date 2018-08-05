DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities have identified a woman who died after a hot air balloon she was traveling in had a hard landing.
The Park County coroner’s office says 73-year-old Dana Haskell of Columbus, Neb. died Friday evening.
Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, previously said that two pilots and nine passengers were aboard when the balloon made a hard landing on Friday morning.
Haskell was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where she died.
The balloon, operated by Colorado Hot Air Balloon Rides, collapsed when it landed near Hartsel.
The coroner’s office says the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration also are investigating the incident.
Hartsel is about 65 miles southwest of Denver.
