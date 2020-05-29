Coronavirus sickens some members of a Heyburn family, leaves others untouched

He has also noticed a dulling of his senses of smell and taste.

“It was weird,” he said. “The taste and smell changes came after I started getting better.”

Since then, his sense of smell and taste has returned, but his niece, who experienced the same loss, has not regained hers.

The entire family was miserable for two and a half weeks while they were quarantined at home.

“Being quarantined was difficult,” Holli Sherbeck said. “Both Georgia and Wayne were running fevers. But, it’s allergy season and everyone seems to have a cough.”

Although the two are on the mend, uncertainty remains because it’s unknown whether a recovered patient can catch the virus again.

A few weeks after his recovery, Wayne Sherbeck began feeling ill again and he was retested for the virus.

The test came back negative.

The virus has affected his health, but he also feels like it has challenged his freedoms.

“With the effects that it has had on me, I don’t know if I could survive another round,” he said, so he takes precautions by constantly washing his hands and using hand sanitizer.