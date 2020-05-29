Coronavirus sickens some members of a Heyburn family, leaves others untouched

HEYBURN — In April, a local family learned first hand the fickle nature of COVID-19 as a father was quarantined in bed with fever, chills, aching body and a wrenching headache — while the mother remained unscathed and virus-free, even though she continued to sleep beside him.
The couple’s niece, who lives at their home in Heyburn, also became ill, and their daughter tested positive but was asymptomatic.
Their son — like his mother — did not catch it at all.
“I think it damaged my lungs,” Wayne Sherbeck said. “I have asthma anyway but I’m having more problems than before. I’m still suffering now. I have more shortness of breath and I think it’s permanent.”
Sherbeck, a 43-year-old employee of the Minidoka Irrigation District, previously used a nebulizer — which changes medications from a liquid to a mist — to soothe his asthma.
“Now, I use it all the time and I haven’t smoked in 12 years,” he said.
His niece, Georgia Sherbeck, 24, was the first to fall ill at the house and was notified on April 8 that she tested positive.
“I honestly didn’t think my niece had it,” he said.
On the same day his niece learned she had the virus, Wayne Sherbeck called in sick because of stomach issues.
The next day, he and his wife, Holli, 44, were tested for the virus. Their children, Rachel, 16, and Charles, 11, were not showing symptoms and weren’t tested at the time. Rachel later tested positive but never displayed symptoms.
‘Not like a common sickness’
Wayne Sherbeck began to feel the effects of the virus and his fever hovered at 101 degrees, dampened by diligently administered medications.
“It put me down in bed for several days on and off,” he said. “It was kind of strange. For a couple of days, I had aches and pains and a migraine-like headache that hurt so bad.”
His fever lasted for nine days, but other virus symptoms seemed to come and go.
“One day I would feel somewhat decent,” he said, “and the next day I would be covered with a blanket and have chills.”
He and his niece were not hospitalized and recovered at home.
The coronavirus is “really strange and not like a common sickness,” said Wayne Sherbeck, who had been hospitalized twice with pneumonia in the past.
His shortness of breath became pronounced after his other symptoms began to ease.
“My lungs did not handle it well,” he said.
He has also noticed a dulling of his senses of smell and taste.
“It was weird,” he said. “The taste and smell changes came after I started getting better.”
Since then, his sense of smell and taste has returned, but his niece, who experienced the same loss, has not regained hers.
The entire family was miserable for two and a half weeks while they were quarantined at home.
“Being quarantined was difficult,” Holli Sherbeck said. “Both Georgia and Wayne were running fevers. But, it’s allergy season and everyone seems to have a cough.”
Although the two are on the mend, uncertainty remains because it’s unknown whether a recovered patient can catch the virus again.
A few weeks after his recovery, Wayne Sherbeck began feeling ill again and he was retested for the virus.
The test came back negative.
The virus has affected his health, but he also feels like it has challenged his freedoms.
“With the effects that it has had on me, I don’t know if I could survive another round,” he said, so he takes precautions by constantly washing his hands and using hand sanitizer.
Still, he doesn’t know if he would wear a face mask in public.
“I’m not overly concerned about going out in crowds,” he said. “We’re all going to die from something.
“As a society, we can’t run away from everything and just sit and rot in our houses.”
