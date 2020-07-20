Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Idaho has reported over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, including 550 Saturday, 571 Sunday and 393 Monday.

The state’s total confirmed and probable cases since March reached 15,266 on Monday, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported at coronavirus.idaho.gov.

The number of related deaths rose from 118 as of Friday to 122 Monday; that includes a total of 33 deaths in Ada County and 19 in Canyon County, both of which increased by one death since Friday.

During the pandemic, 621 total hospitalizations have been recorded statewide as of Monday, up from 570 on Friday. Another 186 cases have been admitted to the ICU, up from 170 Friday.

Of the state’s 14,337 confirmed cases, 4,335 are presumed to have recovered based on the clinical information available to the state, meaning the patient is alive 30 days post-onset.

Over the past week, Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties were the state’s hot spots, reporting the most new infections.

Ada County has a total of 5,979 cases, Canyon has 3,317, and Kootenai has 1,067 as of Monday evening, according to the state’s dashboard.

