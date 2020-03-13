Coronavirus cancellations hit the Magic Valley

Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special meeting Friday with the presidents of Idaho’s higher education institutions.

“Our institutions have been planning for some time regarding implications for campus operations in the wake of this public health crisis,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said in a statement. “I continue to be in contact with the Governor, institution presidents and other state officials. Ultimately, it will be up to the full Board to decide what steps should be taken regarding higher education, including if closures are warranted and if so, when.”

Twin Falls School District

Parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and crowds will be limited as Twin Falls schools work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district announced these and other precautions that will be adopted immediately in an email to parents and staff on Thursday.

“Other restrictions and precautions may be implemented when cases are identified in Idaho based on recommendations from the Governor and South Central Public Health District,” the statement says. “We are also in the process of identifying strategies for distance learning should we have the need to close school.”