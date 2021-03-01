Cooking at Home: Cooking for One

Today, more and more of us live alone, either through choice or circumstances. But the great thing about cooking for one is that you don’t have to please anyone but yourself. Cook using the ingredients you enjoy, even if they are not to other people’s liking, or have breakfast for dinner if that is what you feel like.

Cooking for one doesn’t mean cooking or eating alone and cooking at home doesn’t have to mean spending more time alone. You can make your own healthy meals and still find that social connection we all crave.

• Cook a little extra and invite a coworker or neighbor to join you. Or take turns preparing meals for each other.

• Make your food at home, then eat out at a park, picnic area, museum, food court, or coffee shop. Having enough food to share with others can be a great way to break the ice and make new friends.

• Shop for food at a farmer’s market instead of a grocery store. People here are more likely to take time to discuss the food and give cooking tips, making it easier to strike up new friendships.