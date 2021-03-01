Cooking at Home: Cooking for One

Today, more and more of us live alone, either through choice or circumstances. But the great thing about cooking for one is that you don’t have to please anyone but yourself. Cook using the ingredients you enjoy, even if they are not to other people’s liking, or have breakfast for dinner if that is what you feel like.
Cooking for one doesn’t mean cooking or eating alone and cooking at home doesn’t have to mean spending more time alone. You can make your own healthy meals and still find that social connection we all crave.
• Cook a little extra and invite a coworker or neighbor to join you. Or take turns preparing meals for each other.
• Make your food at home, then eat out at a park, picnic area, museum, food court, or coffee shop. Having enough food to share with others can be a great way to break the ice and make new friends.
• Shop for food at a farmer’s market instead of a grocery store. People here are more likely to take time to discuss the food and give cooking tips, making it easier to strike up new friendships.
• If you don’t have people in your life that you want to eat with, find ways to meet new people. Take a class (I hear the Minidoka Extension Office has lots of great classes. Join a club, or enroll in a special interest group that meets on a regular basis.
• Volunteering is another great way to find future dining companions.
Steam in parchment for a simple one-person meal
Cooking ‘en papillote’ is a fancy term for a simple technique that involves cooking a meal in reusable parchment paper. Place a fish fillet, skinless chicken breast, or firm tofu on top of sliced vegetables in parchment. Add spices, seasonings, a dash of olive oil, and fold it into a tight package. Place on a baking sheet in a 350°F oven. After about 20 minutes you are left with a healthy, steamed meal for one with virtually zero clean up.
Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County. University of Idaho Extension offers nutrition education classes for adults and youth that includes recipes, budget saving tips and healthy choices consumers can make.