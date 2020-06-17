×
Employees load trucks Monday at NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics in Burley. NewCold warehouses operate at -5 degrees Fahrenheit, are heavily automated and run more efficiently than traditional cold storage facilities.
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS Tractor operator Dratin Searle gets back in the drivers seat for a run while out on a Moss Farms field Tuesday afternoon, July 1, 2014, near Declo. The GPS systems help drive down fuel costs and drive up productivity on farms throughout the season.
Hector Chavez practices one of his welds Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, during the weekend welding class at the Cassia Regional Technical Center in Burley. The class is offered to help fill the growing demand for welders in the work force.
Parts of the California Trail can still be seen in the City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo.
An ice climber ascends Bath Rock at City of Rocks National Reserve.
The dirt floor and furnishings of an old log cabin are seen June 8 at the Cassia County Historical Museum in Burley.
Learn about Mini-Cassia......8
Economic growth........11
Business and agriculture.... 12
Health care and education.......13
History and museums.....14
Summer adventures ...... 28
Winter adventures ......33
Calendar of local events ..... 36
How to be a chamber member..... 43
Local Business Directory ....44
