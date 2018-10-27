Rep. Megan Blanksma, a Republican from Hammett finishing out her first term in the Legislature, has a write-in challenger for Seat 23 B: Constitution Party candidate Tony Ullrich.

Blanksma, an agribusiness owner, serves on three committees in the House: Health & Welfare, Resources & Conservation, and Transportation & Defense. 

Ullrich, a semi-retired licensed contractor, also lives in Hammett. 

