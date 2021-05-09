 Skip to main content
Conrad Merkley
Conrad Merkley

Q: What made you decide to go into nursing?

A: I got into nursing because I have always been fascinated with our complex human biology.

Q: Tell us about your education and experience.

A: I have a bachelors degree in Exercise Science from BYU and then attended nursing school at CSI. And I am currently working on my BSN.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?

A: Qualities that I think are important to nursing are compassion, critical thinking, curiosity, and a sense of humor.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse?

A: The most rewarding part of my job is seeing people overcome the situations that put them in my care, which is too often some of the most difficult days of their lives.

