Connie Stopher

On the morning of September 11, 2001, I was a senior in high school. As I was getting ready that morning, my Dad called me upstairs and said something was happening and I needed to see the news. At that time, one plane had crashed, and everyone thought it was a terrible accident.

The whole day at school we watched the news, and the events unfold, and minute by minute came to the realization that this wasn’t an accident at all. I was a member of the Debate team and coincidence would have it that our policy topic that year was weapons of mass destruction and my case centered around Iraq. This was decided before the planes crashed before the country headed into two wars and before classmates of mine would enlist to serve their country. I was afraid for them and their families and for all the innocent people caught in the middle. I was dismayed by the feverish rush to war.