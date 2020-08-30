CONFUSED ABOUT COVID? Real advice from real doctors who are fighting for our lives

"Aren't masks bad for me if I’m breathing in my own CO2?"
"If I get COVID-19, do I need to be tested again before returning to work?"
And, the oft-repeated, "It's just the flu, isn't it?"
Times-News reporters have heard these questions — and many others — over and over while talking to folks on the street.
Do the numbers really matter if so few cases are symptomatic? Is the increase in new cases merely a result of increased testing? What's the role of the public health district in this pandemic?
As students return to school and employees return to work, we turned to Magic Valley medical professionals to shed light on a few frequently challenged issues about the coronavirus.
See The Big Story, Page D1.
