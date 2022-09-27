Concealed weapons class offered on Nov. 12 in Burley

Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho. You will be provided with a Certificate of Completion and all the forms you will need to apply for a concealed weapon permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. You must furnish your own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection. Morning class instruction will take place at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office Training Room. Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo. Participants will need to arrange their own transportation and take a sack lunch. Participants must be age 21 or older to participate.