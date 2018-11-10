PROVO, Utah (AP) — Over 30 passengers and crew members aboard a FrontRunner commuter train escaped injury when it struck a tractor-trailer rig broken down on tracks in Provo.
The Daily Herald reports that the crash occurred Friday when the truck’s brakes locked up, causing the truck’s front end to stop on the tracks.
The driver was trying to fix the brakes but ran when he heard the train approached.
The train’s conductor saw the truck and applied the train’s brakes but it couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the truck, sending parts of the truck about 20 yards (18 meters) down the track.
The train remained on the tracks.
Lt. John Morrow of the Utah Transit Authority said the driver of a vehicle stuck on the tracks should immediately call 911.
