Youth family history program

This special youth program is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., every Wednesday from now through August 10 at the Burley Family History Center located at 224 E. 14th St. All youth are encouraged to stop in for an hour or two or longer.

Enjoy some treats and have fun learning more about their families and ancestors with assistance from our youth consultants.

All youth ages 10-18 are welcome to attend on their own and younger youth are welcome when accompanied by a parent or older sibling. There is no charge for this program. 

