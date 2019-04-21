{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce is hosting Women's Expo 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 24 at the Burley Best Western Convention Center, 800 N Overland Ave.

This year's theme is  "Hidden Gems." Keynote lunch speaker is Jessi Roberts, founder of Cheekys. Also speaking (on the hour) is Juanita Jones, Angela Hickmon, Kylee Orton and Lynn Crane.

Over 50 vendors will be at the event, which will include raffles and prizes. Tickets are $20 and include lunch.

