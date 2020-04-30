UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northwestern Magic Valley

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of south-central Idaho, including northwestern Twin Falls County, Camas County and western Gooding County.
The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. The storm could have wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The warning also covers southern Boise County, Elmore County and east-central Owyhee County.
Severe thunderstorms will be near Pine, Anderson Dam, Rocky Bar and Featherville around 3:20 p.m.; Gunsight Peak, Baumgartner Campground and Hill City around 3:30; Glenns Ferry, Corral, Deadman Flat and Twentymile Butte around 3:40; Fairfield, Big Peak, Paradise Peak and Dollarhide Summit around 3:50; and Bliss, White Arrow Hot Spring and Davis Mountain around 4, the service said.
A similar thunderstorm warning for Ada and central elmore counties is set to expire at 3:30 p.m.
An earlier tornado warning was issued for southeastern Cassia County, Oneida County and Power County on Thursday.
The warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m.
At 2:26 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was detected capable of producing a tornado 14 miles east of Malta and moving east at 40 mph. There is a possibility of hail up to two-inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
There is a danger of flying debris for people caught without shelter and mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur along with tree damage.
People are urged to take cover in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid widows and if outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle, a person should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
