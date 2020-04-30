UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northwestern Magic Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of south-central Idaho, including northwestern Twin Falls County, Camas County and western Gooding County.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. The storm could have wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

The warning also covers southern Boise County, Elmore County and east-central Owyhee County.

Severe thunderstorms will be near Pine, Anderson Dam, Rocky Bar and Featherville around 3:20 p.m.; Gunsight Peak, Baumgartner Campground and Hill City around 3:30; Glenns Ferry, Corral, Deadman Flat and Twentymile Butte around 3:40; Fairfield, Big Peak, Paradise Peak and Dollarhide Summit around 3:50; and Bliss, White Arrow Hot Spring and Davis Mountain around 4, the service said.

A similar thunderstorm warning for Ada and central elmore counties is set to expire at 3:30 p.m.

An earlier tornado warning was issued for southeastern Cassia County, Oneida County and Power County on Thursday.

The warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m.