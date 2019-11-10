Traditions are an important part of developing a sense of family, community, history and self, they bring people together in celebration, support and unity.
The Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot is a tradition that has been bringing our community together in celebration, good health and fun for many years. In its 14th year, this 5K fun run is an excellent opportunity to kick off Thanksgiving Day off in an energetic, family-friendly way. The race starts at West Minico Middle School at 9 a.m. and the terrain is mostly flat and can accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.
Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to walk, run, waddle or trot. Come early on race day morning for a chance to receive door prizes and get pictures with “Lucky” the turkey.
You can find registration and volunteer information at www.minicassiaturkeytrot.com or register in person at Hurst Chiropractic in Burley. Be mindful of the weather and come prepared.
