BURLEY — The Voice and Times-News in Burley will hold an open house at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 to celebrate their new location.
The new office, 1548 Overland Ave., is one block south of its old location and across from the Cassia County Judicial Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and there will be light refreshments.
The public is invited to stop by to see the new building and visit with staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.