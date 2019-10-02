{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Voice and Times-News in Burley will hold an open house at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 to celebrate their new location.

The new office, 1548 Overland Ave., is one block south of its old location and across from the Cassia County Judicial Center.

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and there will be light refreshments.

The public is invited to stop by to see the new building and visit with staff.

