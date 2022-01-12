 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Minidoka Memorial Hospital Guild to offer scholarships

  • 0

The volunteers at Minidoka Memorial Hospital are currently accepting applications for several $1,000 scholarships to be awarded mid-February.

Applicants must be entering their second year of college or higher, in a health related field to be eligible.

Applications can be picked up at Volunteer Services, suite 15 directly behind Minidoka Memorial Hospital as well as in the Volunteer Gift Shop inside the emergency room entrance. Applications are also available on our website at minidokamemorial.org.

For further information, please call Tammy at 208-434-8275.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public Service Announcement: Child Find

Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Minidoka Preschool Center located 310 10th St. in the District Service Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News