The Minidoka Memorial Hospital Guild to offer scholarships

The volunteers at Minidoka Memorial Hospital are currently accepting applications for several $1,000 scholarships to be awarded mid-February.

Applicants must be entering their second year of college or higher, in a health related field to be eligible.

Applications can be picked up at Volunteer Services, suite 15 directly behind Minidoka Memorial Hospital as well as in the Volunteer Gift Shop inside the emergency room entrance. Applications are also available on our website at minidokamemorial.org.

For further information, please call Tammy at 208-434-8275.

