The Burley Family History Center is now open Mondays from 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m.—6:00 p.m., and Sundays from 2:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. No appointments are needed.

The Discovery Center is a great activity that is fun for the whole family. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for information on classes offered.

Don’t forget to check out the media center for digitizing photos, VHS tapes, audio cassette tapes and 8mm films. Appointments are needed to use the media devices due the limited availability of machines.

For more information, please call 208-878-7286 or visit the center at 224 E. 14th St., Burley. The center will be closed on all holidays. Everyone is welcome!

