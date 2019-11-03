BURLEY — An effort to collect items for teenage boys and girls is taking place.
The Teen Christmas Gift Drive will conclude Nov. 22. It is being organized by Austin Water as an Eagle Scout project.
Gifts will be for 12-18 year-old boys and girls, and need to be new and not gift wrapped. Gifts will be donated to the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council.
Drop off gifts at Arrit Robins Waters CPAs, 1734 Overland Ave., Burley, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Gift ideas include:
- Hats, gloves, scares, socks. (no other clothing will be accepted)
- Cologne, perfume, makeup, lotion, lip balm, jewelry, watches, etc.
- Deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, bodywash, shampoo, conditioner
- Shaving kits (make and female), pedicure/manicure kits, etc.
- Hairbrushes, combs, hair accessories, hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, ec.
- Books—novels, activity books, art books, coloring books, cookbooks, journals, etc.
- Blankets, backpacks, earbuds/headphones, cameras, etc.
- Games—board games, card games, electronic games, etc.
- Sports balls, skateboards, scooters, etc.
