SUN VALLEY — Applications are now being accepted for Natural Resources Camp for students ages 12-14 and school teachers wanting to learn more about the environment.
Come spend a week near beautiful Sun Valley to explore and study Idaho’s forests, streams, rangelands, soils, and wildlife with expert instructors who will intrigue and challenge you. The camp is set for June 24-29, and applications are due May 17.
The Natural Resources Camp has been a summer program since 1960.
Participants will conduct experiments and complete outdoor projects during the hands-on camp. They will also enjoy outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, volleyball, firearm safety, target shooting, and fireside sing-alongs.
The Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts helps sponsor the Natural Resource Camp.
For more information or to apply, visit the Natural Resource Camp website at www.uidaho.edu/extension/natural-resource-camp.
Many of Idaho’s conservation districts help sponsor students to attend camp. Cassia and Minidoka residents can present proof of camp payment to the soil district office before June 20 to be considered for camp scholarship reimbursements. Contact your local soil district office for more information. Cassia County’s office is at 1361 East 16th Street in Burley. Minidoka Office is at 98 B South 200 West in Rupert.
Teachers are encouraged to attend and can obtain 1-2 graduate credits from the University of Idaho.
