Students learn to evaluate soil in state contest

BURLEY — Students from across the state gathered in Declo on Oct. 14 for the Idaho State FFA and 4-H Land and Soil Evaluation Event.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, teachers and students wore face masks as they participated in the 50th annual soil judging contest.

Students compete in regional contests around the state and the regional winners come to Cassia County to compete in the state contest on the Skaggs 6S Ranch.

Fifteen FFA teams attended this year’s competition.

Preston FFA took first place and Rigby FFA placed second. Both teams will receive scholarship money to help with travel to attend and compete at the national evaluation contest next spring.

Natural Resources Conservation Service and soil district employees along with Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors, provided labor and equipment to prepare the testing site.

More than 30 workers and volunteers helped with the event, including soil scientists and county commissioners from Cassia and Minidoka counties.

Students prepared to evaluate the soil and learned to recognize soil factors and to assess soil characteristics. The training helps students make good decisions in managing and using soil and land resources. Preparing and competing in the competition helps participants understand basic soil properties and how they affect crop growth. They learn why various soils respond differently to a variety of management practices and how soil properties can be used as a basis for selecting a home site.

