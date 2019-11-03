RUPERT — Northwest Farm Credit Services recently awarded St. Nicholas Catholic School in Rupert a $500 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“Thank you for your generosity, Northwest Farm Credit,” said Playground Committeee Chair Luke Adams. “Our local school was able to purchase a new swing set for the students just in time for the new school year. The kids are very fortunate to have such a supportive community.”
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.
You have free articles remaining.
The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2020. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.
Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.