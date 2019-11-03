{{featured_button_text}}
ST. NICHOLAS GRANT

Pictured, left to right: Northwest FCS Relationship Managers Bronson Larsen, Kolby Carpenter and Travis Lammers, school Principal Wes Remaley, Northwest FCS customer and local advisor Luke Adams, Northwest FCS credit officer Brooks Griffin. All the students and teachers are present behind the front row.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — Northwest Farm Credit Services recently awarded St. Nicholas Catholic School in Rupert a $500 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“Thank you for your generosity, Northwest Farm Credit,” said Playground Committeee Chair Luke Adams. “Our local school was able to purchase a new swing set for the students just in time for the new school year. The kids are very fortunate to have such a supportive community.”

Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2020. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.

Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com

