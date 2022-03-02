Rupert's Elks Lodge hosts District Hoop Shoot

RUPERT — The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 hosted the annual District Elks National Hoop Shoot competition on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Minico High School.
The Shoot was for boys and girls ages 8 to 13 who had won their divisions at the local level Elk’s Hoop Shoots. Winners from the Gooding Lodge, Snake River Lodge and Rupert Lodge competed for the right to represent the Districts at the State competition scheduled for Feb. 26 in Caldwell.
As winners continue to advance, they will next go to the Regional Hoop Shoot held in Oregon to compete against the State winners from Alaska, Oregon and Washington. If they are lucky enough to win the Regional Shoot, the winners earn the right to go to Chicago for the National Finals in April.
The Elk’s Organization actively supports local youth through programs like the National Elk’s Hoop Shoot competition, the Elk’s Drug Awareness Program (DAP), which is the nation’s largest all-volunteer drug education group and the Promise Grant Program which supports the Elks Lodge commitment to build character and competence of local youth. Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 is a true testament of volunteering, community support and building strong and lasting relationships between youth and adults in a positive manner.
2022 District Elks Hoop Shoot Winners
GirlsAge 8-9Dylan Aslett—1st place
Ravyn Timmons—2nd place
Elizabeth Newey—3rd place
Age 10-11Tinli Simpson—1st place
Jocelyn Johansen—2nd place
Brenna McDonald—3rd place
Age 12-13Taylin Beck—1st place
Andie Simpson—2nd place
Gretta Jenson—3rd place
Boys Age 8-9Mack Jensen—1st place
Cooper Simpson—2nd place
Lincoln Gillette—3rd place
Age 10-11Ben Gillette—1st place
Justice Moilan—2nd place
Age 12-13Bridger Hanks—1st place
Stockton Sears—2nd place